Japanese police failed to disclose 5 sex crime cases linked to U.S. troops

Police said Thursday they did not disclose five cases sent to prosecutors of suspected sexual assault involving people related to the U.S. military in Japan in three prefectures since 2021, after revelations of unreported cases in Okinawa last month triggered a public outcry.

The three prefectures are Aomori, Kanagawa and Yamaguchi, all of which host U.S. military facilities, although the bulk of bases exclusively used by U.S. forces in Japan are located in Okinawa, which was under U.S. administration until 1972.

The prefectural police of Kanagawa said they did not make an announcement in 2022 about a U.S. military serviceperson referred to prosecutors on suspicion of sexually assaulting and injuring a woman.

They also arrested a civilian employee of the U.S. forces earlier this year for allegedly committing an act of indecency without consent.

Both of the suspects were not indicted. The police said they then decided not to make the cases public to prevent media reporting from inflicting mental pain on the victims.

The revelations came after the police reviewed internal records only for three years starting in 2021.

In Aomori, two people related to the U.S. military were referred to prosecutors in 2021 and 2022 on suspicion of rape and forcible indecency, respectively.

Police in the northeastern prefecture said they usually do not make public the reasons for non-disclosure of cases.

In Yamaguchi, western Japan, a person linked to the U.S. military was referred to prosecutors in 2022 on suspicion of forcible indecency.

Local police said they decided not to publicize the case in light of "both public interest and privacy protection."

In Okinawa, a U.S. Air Force serviceman was indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor in December and a U.S. Marine arrested in May on suspicion of attempted rape resulting in injury.

The two cases were kept secret by U.S. and Japanese authorities until the media uncovered them late last month, inflaming strong and long-existing anti-base sentiment in the southern island prefecture.

