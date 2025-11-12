Japanese police get warrant for mother of Thai girl forced into sex work

Japanese police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Thai woman who allegedly forced her 12-year-old daughter into sex work at a Tokyo massage parlor in a suspected human trafficking case, an investigative source said Wednesday.

The woman in her 20s is suspected of introducing her daughter to a private-room massage parlor in Tokyo's Yushima district, knowing that she will be employed to provide sexual services to customers in violation of the Child Welfare Act.

Thai police have been communicating with Japanese police over the suspected human trafficking aspect of the case.

The girl came to Japan with her mother in late June and is believed to have been left to perform sex work at the parlor, Japanese police said.

A Japanese man was arrested on Nov 4 on suspicion of employing the girl at his massage parlor in violation of the labor standards law.

The mother has been detained in Taiwan, local immigration authorities said Saturday, with a source close to the investigation saying she is alleged to have engaged in prostitution in Taiwan.

The girl served some 60 customers between June and July. All her earnings were retained by the Japanese man who ran the shop and the amount, minus the shop's share, was transferred to her mother, according to Japanese police.

© KYODO