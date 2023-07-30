Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock
crime

Police officer drunk driving cases in Japan up over 2-fold for Jan-June

4 Comments
TOKYO

The number of police officers in Japan disciplined for drunk driving in the first six months of this year surged 2.4-fold from a year earlier to 12, recent police data showed, with an increase in social drinking following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions likely to be a factor behind the rise.

The figure, which represents a sharp rise from last year's five, was included among the total 117 police officers and officials who faced disciplinary action, such as suspension or dismissal. It marks a slight increase from the 116 cases logged during 2022's January-June period.

Incidents involving sexual misconduct, including cases of sexual harassment and voyeurism, were the most common causes for disciplinary action, with the number of officers disciplined in such cases remaining unchanged from the same period during the previous year at 46.

The number of officers disciplined for theft, fraud and embezzlement increased from 22 to 25, followed by those involved in traffic accidents and violations, including drunk driving, up 12 to 21.

Meanwhile, the number of police officers who were arrested fell by three to 26, the data showed.

An official at the National Police Agency said it intends to implement thorough measures to prevent further misconduct.

Among the 117 facing disciplinary action, 18 were dismissed from their jobs, 25 were suspended and 58 had their salaries slashed, while 16 were reprimanded.

Of the total, 21 faced punishment for work-related misconduct, while the remaining 96 were disciplined for behavior in their personal lives.

By region, Tokyo and Chiba prefectures accounted for the largest number of police officers who faced disciplinary measures with 12 each, followed by Osaka with eight officers.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

year surged 2.4-fold from a year earlier to 12, recent police data showed.....The figure, which represents a sharp rise from last year's five

WOW!! From 5 to 12 !!

2.4 fold increase!

The horror!

Someone confiscate their floppy disks and fax machines!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

An official at the National Police Agency said it intends to implement thorough measures to prevent further misconduct.

And what has stopped the police to implement those measures before?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

To serve and to protect! Is that really stressful job? If so change another job!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Drink driving is rampant in Japan. If the j-cops got serious about it they could pay off the national debt in six months.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel