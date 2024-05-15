Japanese police seek to question Singapore diplomat over voyeurism

Japanese police have asked that a former counselor from Singapore's embassy appear for questioning, suspecting that he secretly took images of a naked schoolboy at a public bath in Tokyo earlier this year, according to an investigative source.

The police have reached out to the Singapore Embassy in Japan through the Foreign Ministry and other channels, but it remains unclear whether the 55-year-old former counselor, who is no longer in Japan, will comply.

He returned to Singapore in mid-April after his tenure ended, according to Singapore's Foreign Ministry. As a diplomat, he was immune to arrest while in Japan.

The man is suspected of using a smartphone to capture images of the junior high school student in a dressing room of the bathhouse in Tokyo's Minato Ward in February, according to the source.

The police are investigating the case for potential violations of laws related to the production of child pornography and taking sexual images.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats enjoy immunity from arrest or detention in the countries to which they have been dispatched.

However, Singaporean authorities have suggested that if the alleged facts of the case bear out, they might waive such immunity in order to facilitate Japanese investigations.

© KYODO