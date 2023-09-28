Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yami baito
Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Police/YouTube
crime

Japanese police to stamp out online criminal activity with help of AI

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police said Thursday they will introduce artificial intelligence technology to identify social media posts in which people are recruited to commit crimes like robbery and fraud.

Starting Friday, the National Police Agency will use AI to look for posts promising large payments for yami baito, an expression implying shadowy illegal work, coupled with wordings that solicit people to conduct other more specific criminal acts such as transporting or receiving money obtained via fraudulent means.

The concept of yami baito grabbed headlines in Japan recently after a group of Japanese men, arrested earlier this year for running scams from the Philippines, was alleged to have recruited individuals via social media to carry out a series of robberies across Japan, with at least one resulting in a murder.

The cyber patrol center, an organization unaffiliated with police, is entrusted to conduct the online surveillance work by the agency.

Using natural language processing technology, the AI will not only look for specific keywords but also identify posts suspected to contain harmful information based on context, the agency said.

For the time being, X, formerly called Twitter, and introduction posts and comments on YouTube videos will be targeted for enhanced surveillance, it said.

The center will report the data it collects to another outside organization, the Internet Hotline Center, which can request website operators and internet service providers delete posts it determines to be illegal or harmful.

In February, the agency expanded the scope of posts it can request surveillance and deletion following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022.

Abe's alleged killer used information found online to build a homemade gun, leading authorities to attempt to remove such content, as well as addressing the rise of crimes carried out by people recruited online.

The targets of such requests were previously limited to those linked to drug trafficking, child pornography and inducement of suicide, but the seven newly added categories are associated with crimes that could result in a death.

According to the agency, it has requested the deletion of 148 posts between February and June after judging they contain harmful information.

Of those, 77 had been deleted by the end of July, with most linked to attempts to recruit people to commit murder and robbery, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

LOL 'Stamp out' might be a bit ambitious.

Kyodo/JT translators might have got the wrong word.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

is entrusted to conduct the online surveillance work by the agency.

Not affiliated but entrusted?

The targets of such requests were previously limited to those linked to ....  but the seven newly added categories are associated with crimes that could result in a death.

It will be added even more in the future, for certain.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Starting Friday, the National Police Agency will use AI to look for posts promising large payments for yami baito, an expression implying shadowy illegal work,

A conundrum of their own making as usual for the Japanese bureaucracy and the constabulary.

They can be counted on to produce some banners, posters and campaigns though.

Start by actually prosecuting the many more shadowy "black" companies that are allowed to run rampant with wage theft; not to speak of their poverty, non-living wages.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2019/12/4934d1eda322-seven-eleven-failed-to-pay-wage-portions-to-store-workers-for-years.html?phrase=persimmon&words=

From experience, I know that even when presented with itemized invoices and receipts when regards to wage theft the police will just tell you "Get a lawyer".

Which is a little difficult to do when you have just been defrauded of months of salary and are actively seeking a new position.

Of those, 77 had been deleted by the end of July, with most linked to attempts to recruit people to commit murder and robbery, the agency said.

As usual the much more prevalent white collar corporate crime is swept under the rug.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel