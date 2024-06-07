Fringe political group leaders face new charges over campaign obstruction

The leader and other members of a Tokyo-based fringe political group were served with fresh arrest warrants Friday for allegedly obstructing a rival candidate's campaign for a Diet by-election in April.

Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the 45-year-old leader of Tsubasa no To, Ryosuke Nemoto, 29, the group's unsuccessful candidate in the April 28 election and Hayato Sugita, 39, allegedly chased one of their rival camps' vehicles, police said.

Natsumi Sakai, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's candidate who was targeted, went on to win the race.

While the Public Offices Election Law cites numerous acts that can constitute the crime of "obstructing the freedom of elections," it is extremely rare for a criminal case to be built upon such obscure actions as obstructing a candidate's campaign as they move from one area to another, according to an investigative source.

The trio was first arrested on May 17 for allegedly using loudspeakers to try to drown out another rival candidate's stump speech, the independent Hirotada Ototake, in the run-up to the House of Representatives by-election.

In the latest allegation, the three chased the vehicle of Sakai's campaign group for around 20 minutes on April 17 in Tokyo's Koto Ward, forcing them to seek refuge at a police station.

The police said the three also allegedly interrupted Sakai's stump speeches by barging into the venue and shouting on April 23.

Tsubasa no To has campaigned on policies opposing the consumption tax and "globalism," among other issues.

Kurokawa posted video footage on his YouTube channel of the incidents, which drew complaints from rival candidates. He has said he plans to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election on July 7.

Under the law, those who obstruct speeches or rallies of candidates in election campaigns can face imprisonment for up to four years or a fine of up to 1 million yen.

