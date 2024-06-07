 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fringe political group leaders face new charges over campaign obstruction

0 Comments
TOKYO

The leader and other members of a Tokyo-based fringe political group were served with fresh arrest warrants Friday for allegedly obstructing a rival candidate's campaign for a Diet by-election in April.

Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the 45-year-old leader of Tsubasa no To, Ryosuke Nemoto, 29, the group's unsuccessful candidate in the April 28 election and Hayato Sugita, 39, allegedly chased one of their rival camps' vehicles, police said.

Natsumi Sakai, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's candidate who was targeted, went on to win the race.

While the Public Offices Election Law cites numerous acts that can constitute the crime of "obstructing the freedom of elections," it is extremely rare for a criminal case to be built upon such obscure actions as obstructing a candidate's campaign as they move from one area to another, according to an investigative source.

The trio was first arrested on May 17 for allegedly using loudspeakers to try to drown out another rival candidate's stump speech, the independent Hirotada Ototake, in the run-up to the House of Representatives by-election.

In the latest allegation, the three chased the vehicle of Sakai's campaign group for around 20 minutes on April 17 in Tokyo's Koto Ward, forcing them to seek refuge at a police station.

The police said the three also allegedly interrupted Sakai's stump speeches by barging into the venue and shouting on April 23.

Tsubasa no To has campaigned on policies opposing the consumption tax and "globalism," among other issues.

Kurokawa posted video footage on his YouTube channel of the incidents, which drew complaints from rival candidates. He has said he plans to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election on July 7.

Under the law, those who obstruct speeches or rallies of candidates in election campaigns can face imprisonment for up to four years or a fine of up to 1 million yen.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog