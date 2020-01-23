Japanese prosecutors hit back at Ghosn's '8 hours of questions' claim

Japanese prosecutors hit back Thursday at claims made by fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn that he was interrogated for "up to eight hours per day" during questioning over financial misconduct allegations.
Ghosn, who dramatically skipped bail earlier this month and fled to Lebanon, had painted a picture of harsh conditions in Japanese custody that authorities have contested.
"I had spent the previous months being interrogated up to eight hours a day without any lawyers present, without an understanding of exactly what I was being accused of, without access to the evidence that justified this travesty against my human rights and dignity," he told reporters in Lebanon.
But the deputy head of the Tokyo district public prosecutors' office, Takahiro Saito, said Ghosn's claims were "clearly false and designed to fool the media".
"Mr Ghosn spent 130 days in detention and was questioned in total on 70 of those days. So 60 days without questioning," said Saito. "On average, he was questioned for less than four hours per day."
He said questioning was halted for meals, visits, showers and to give Ghosn a chance to consult his lawyers -- time he said the tycoon had counted as "interrogation".
"The longest questioning over one day was for around six hours, not continuously, with breaks. It never went as long as seven hours, still less eight," this prosecutor stressed.
He also said that everything was on tape and would have been available during Ghosn's trial if he had not fled.
The high-profile case has put the spotlight on the Japanese justice system, which has come under fire for its ability to keep suspects in custody for lengthy periods, its reliance on confessions and an almost 100 percent conviction rate.
"Everything has been recorded and would have been used as evidence for a judgement," Saito said. "In such conditions, if we were extracting confessions by force, it would be visible."
In his first comments about Ghosn's daring escape, which has left Japanese officials red-faced, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday it was "extremely regrettable".© 2020 AFP
N30N0M3N
More pathetic damage-control from the MOJ.
Then show the video.
Mayunia82
Questioned on 70 out of the 130 days, "less than four hours per day".
I'm pretty sure the prosecutors found all that questioning quite fruitful.
indigo
if the JGOV tried to justify itself is because it knows its system is awful, unfair and wrong.
8h or 4h , seems same to me anyway...
the public can not check tapes, so whatever you said...
sakurasuki
Details of Ghosn interrogation schedule is reported by his lawyer, Takashi Takano.
http://blog.livedoor.jp/plltakano/archives/65953931.html
His interrogation still continued during weekend, Christmas eve, Christmas day, during new year eve and new year holiday.
There are days he was interrogated even up until eleven to twelve hours.
Ghosn also said during his press release, please check security camera to verified his claim.
mtuffizi
we are not dumb, video and documents can be tampered.
Strangerland
This would be easily provable if they recorded the entirety if interrogations.
But as far as I know, they don't. Which is why it's a he-said they-said situation. And with the horrendous way Japan treats arrestees, they don't have much credibility when it comes to what they said.
Seeing as the treatment he claims has been claimed by so many others, what he said has more credibility.
Yubaru
It took them this long to respond?
Bububu4
Sounds like the typical unscrupulous employer a lot of us have had to deal with in Japan who forces you to be in the office for eight hours but then only pays you for four because you had lunch and tea at some point during the day. Splitting hairs really.
Even if we take what the prosecutor is saying at face value, we have an accused facing 130 days of detention, 280 hrs of questioning without lawyers present, evidence not being disclosed to the defense, and the unlimited resources of the state telling someone it’ll only get worse for them unless they confess. All of this occurring without the presumption of innocence. How can these people be proud of what they are doing?
Do the hustle
They have failed again with lies. They state he had breaks for visitors during the questioning. He was not allowed any visitors and could only communicate with his family through his lawyer. It’s just another load of ‘damage control BS’ from the embarrassed Japanese prosecutors. Ghosn has also stated there are recordings of the extended interrogations. However, I fear they have already been edited or destroyed. How about the threats of, “Confess or things will get worse for you”? They seem to have neglected to mention these in their defense.
The prosecutors are using the Ghosn case to defend themselves, but you don’t have to dig very deeply to find many other victims of 8 hour interrogations and in humane treatment of ‘suspects’ who have not been convicted of any crime.
If they are determined to defend themselves with ‘damage control BS’ they should at least try to make it conclusive and credible.
kurisupisu
The credibility of the Ministry of Justice (sic) has most definitely declined due to this case...
macv
Kafka lives in Japan
ichibanshibori
If Mr. Ghosn was interrogated for an average of 4 hours a day for 70 days, as the prosecutors claim, that means he was still forced to undertake 280 hours of interrogation without a lawyer present.
The extensive interrogation and inhumane treatment of criminal suspects in Japan is clearly part a system designed to create confessions and not achieve justice for the accused.
vanityofvanities
People bitch about Japan's Justice system while appealing human rights of a law breaker and extolling the big leach.