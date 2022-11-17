Prosecutors to extend accused Abe assassin's psychiatric evaluation: report

Japanese prosecutors will extend the psychiatric evaluation of the man accused of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.
Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.
The evaluation, which was initially set to last until Nov.29, has been extended until Feb 6, Kyodo said.
Nara prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.
Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami will be indicted for the shooting once the evaluation is concluded, according to local media.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
dagon
The timing must be tricky for prosecutors.
The finding of the investigation into the Unification Church dealings cannot come too close to a decision Yamagami is mentally incapacitated or he goes to a trial and speaks about the Church ties to the LDP.
Don't want the next LDP suit after Kishida to get wrapped up in this.
tigerjane
A Pandora's box was opened wide with the shooting of Abe and how the prosecutors would love to send this man to prison for the shooting and yet they cannot their hands are tied, and this is almost never heard of in this country. It will be very interesting to see how this moves forward.
MarkX
I wonder if they worry if the trial begins now with all of the negative information coming out about the close ties between the UC and the LDP that possible jurists might be more sympathetic towards Mr. Yamagami. Keep him on ice, and let the furor die down, then try him at a later date!
Meiyouwenti
With his crude handmade gun, it’s hard to believe that Yamagami could have given the former PM the fatal shot that took him life. There had to be a second gunman shooting from a elsewhere. Yamagiwa will be convicted and executed and we’ll never know the truth.
Moonraker
Yamagiwa? Is he the second shooter in your scenario?