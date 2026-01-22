Japan publisher Kadokawa ex-chairman found guilty over Olympics bribery

A Tokyo court on Thursday sentenced the former chairman of major publisher Kadokawa Corp. to a suspended prison term for bribing a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive to ensure the firm's selection as a sponsor of the 2021 Games.

In handing down a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, to Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 82, the Tokyo District Court's Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said the bribery "left a stain in the history of the world's largest sporting festival."

Kadokawa, who has maintained his innocence since his arrest, intends to appeal the ruling, his lawyer said.

Fifteen people were indicted after five Japanese companies, including business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, were accused of giving money to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee. Takahashi was a powerful figure who influenced Olympic sponsorships and marketing contracts.

With the latest ruling, 12 people charged for paying bribes to Takahashi, including Kadokawa's former subordinates, have been found guilty by the district court.

Nakao said the former subordinates' statements regarding the affair were credible as they had no apparent motivation to provide false explanations.

The court concluded that Kadokawa approved the bribery to Takahashi with the goal of enhancing the company's brand image through the Olympics, the judge said.

According to the ruling, Kadokawa colluded with two former subordinates to pay Takahashi a total of around 69 million yen between September 2019 and January 2021 in exchange for preferential treatment, including becoming a sponsor of the global event.

Prosecutors had sought a three-year prison sentence, arguing that Kadokawa, who was the company's chairman at the time, was directly involved by approving cash payments.

He said he was never consulted about the matter and did not have the authority to approve it, even if he had known.

In April 2019, the publisher was named an "official supporter" of the games in the sponsorship category of book and magazine publishing services.

© KYODO