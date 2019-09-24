Japan refers U.S. military pilot to prosecutors over Osprey crash

Japanese authorities on Tuesday referred the case of a U.S. military pilot to prosecutors over the 2016 crash of an Osprey aircraft that fueled sentiment against a U.S. base on Okinawa island.
The crash did not kill anyone and only caused injuries to two of the five crew members aboard the U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey.
The Pentagon described the December 2016 crash as a "mishap", which saw the plane end up in shallow water off Okinawa.
But Japanese coast guard officials on Tuesday referred the case to prosecutors on suspicion that the pilot had been flying too fast, causing the crash, a coast guard spokesman said.
Under the terms of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Accord that governs the presence of U.S. troops in the country, Japan can indict U.S. military personnel accused of crimes in the country.
But Japanese courts do not have automatic jurisdiction to hear the cases.
The coast guard spokesman said the pilot has not been identified by U.S. forces, and that the American military has so far not cooperated with the investigation into the accident.
The incident sparked anger on Okinawa, a strategic outpost of U.S. military power, which hosts more than half of the 47,000 American military personnel in Japan.
The military presence is a sensitive subject on the island, where many feel other parts of Japan should share the burden of hosting U.S. personnel.
The incident also came at a delicate time, with Tokyo and Washington pushing to build a new airbase on Okinawa despite local opposition.
The MV-22 Osprey, a so-called tilt-rotor plane, is half helicopter, half turboprop with the maneuverability of a chopper and the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.
But a series of accidents involving the plane have prompted protests by Okinawa residents concerned about its use on the island.
sensei258
A blatant attempt to inflame public emotions about the US military presence in Okinawa, one of whom is my son, an army officer.
Chip Star
I'm glad the pilot has not been identified by the US military.
How exactly did the Japanese coast guard make its determination? Did it have access to the wreckage? If not, their accusations are pure speculation.
Chip Star
These stories always are. Funny we never here about ASDF pilots being referred to prosecutors after they crash.
Perhaks it is time for the US to abandon Japan and move our forces to Guam and Taiwan.
Yubaru
More a political move than anything of substance here, this too shall pass!
extanker
How do you get any kind of 'suspicion' about how fast a pilot was flying 3 years ago, let alone when it actually happened...?
Unless the Japan Coast Guard was standing there with a radar gun at the time of the crash, they need to sit down, shut up and stop creating drama where there is none.
This is just stupid.
Chip Star
Radar.
garymalmgren
Chip Star
Radar.
Make that radars, plural.
Cross referring would give the Japanese investigators a very accurate indication of course, altitude and speed.
The US forces would also have the same information and if it conflicted with what the Japanese are saying, it would be presented smartly.
Gary
darknuts
What's the point of this really? They're not going to get the guy. All it will do is raise tensions. It was an accident. I've never heard of a military pilot being referred to civilian prosecutors for an accident while on duty. I believe SOFA actually prevents this.