Japan repatriated more than 400 prisoners over 16-year period

Japan repatriated 423 foreign prisoners over the last 16 years under an international treaty designed to help rehabilitate and reintegrate convicted criminals, the Justice Ministry officials said Tuesday.
Japan is a signatory to the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons along with members of the Council of Europe and the United States and put into force a related domestic law in June 2003.
It has separately signed bilateral treaties with Thailand, Brazil and Iran that are not the members of the convention, and is negotiating similar agreements with China and Vietnam.
"Serving terms in home countries where there is no language or cultural differences should help the prisoners' smooth return to society," said a ministry official.
For a prisoner to be transferred under the treaty, Japan, the prisoner and his or her home country must consent. The offense committed by the potential transferee must be a crime in both countries.
The 423 prisoners were transferred to 30 countries. Britain topped the list with 61 prisoners, followed by the United States at 54, the Netherlands, 51, Canada, 44 and South Korea, 43, according to the ministry.
Japan, for its part, has had 10 of its nationals repatriated, with five returning from the United States, three from Thailand and two from South Korea, it said.
The Justice Ministry plans to continue using the transfer system as about 40 percent of the roughly 1,600 foreign prisoners in Japan are from signatory states, and 50 of the 146 Japanese serving terms abroad are also doing so in signatory states.
For those who cannot or do not wish to be sent home, some Japanese prisons offer meals, specific beds and language services catered to their needs.
Japan has introduced an international office tasked with dealing with foreign prisoners at prisons in Tokyo, Tochigi, Kanagawa, Aichi and Osaka prefectures.
Among them, Tokyo's Fuchu Prison, which holds the country's largest foreign prisoner contingent of 332, or about 20 percent of the total prison population, has a three-story building for foreign prisoners with rooms equipped with a bed for each. It also has its rules and regulations available in multiple languages.
Vegetarian meals are available, while the prison moves meal time to the evening for Muslims during Ramadan when their faith prohibits them from eating in daylight hours.
Prisoners have access to services in 52 languages, with specialists at its international office and language assistance provided by private firms.
Letters sent to prisoners are translated when necessary, while a remote interpretation service is also available through video calls, which was used about 100 times last year, according to the prison.
"It is economical as there is no need for a translator to come in person," said a senior official at the prison.© KYODO
Wow. Those prisons for foreigners sure sound swell . . .
they'd sound swell if it wasn't the case that japan still institutes forced manual labor, basically unpaid (it's paid at the rate of something like 1,000yen per month). prisoners are required to buy their own basic toiletries such as soap, toothpaste, etc. which are all sold at normal consumer prices.
then there is the problem everyone is starting to realize is true - that the japanese justice system incarcerates anyone, regardless of whether they've had a fair trial or not. with the conviction rate as high as it is, it's pretty much a certainty that many foreign prisoners in japan are actually there without having committed a crime. perhaps they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, or perhaps they committed a minor infraction and had the book thrown at them, perhaps false confessions, who knows, but since the prosecution has a carte blanche and police interrogations are not recorded, we'll never know.
you won't find a lot of iranians begging to be transferred back to iran. the iranian embassy actively protects its citizens from being deported from japan to iran in many criminal cases. turkey as well. from what i understand, some of these people face life in prison or death if they ever return to iran for whatever crimes they've committed or are accused of. most of them are in for drug trafficking.