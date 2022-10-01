Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
crime

Japan revises law to speed identification of anonymous cyberbullies

TOKYO

Japan enforced Saturday a revised law that simplifies legal procedures to identify cyberbullies, accelerating efforts to relieve victims on social media and online forums more swiftly.

In many previous cases, such victims needed to primarily sue two parties -- the operator of social media and the internet provider -- in separate court procedures to reveal the names and addresses of offenders, which was seen as erecting a hurdle for those who pursued compensation.

The revised law is aimed at shortening the process by combining the two procedures.

It is hoped the revision will "support victims of insults and human rights violations," Ayano Kunimitsu, parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, told a press conference Friday.

Moves to amend the law gained traction after it was alleged that the suicide in 2020 of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member on the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House," was linked to hateful messages she received on social media.

Good news .

I hope it's actually effective at stopping cyber bullies.

Iam curious if this includes Facebook ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great move. Let's not leave out educating young people that words can't hurt us, and when people say nasty things to us they are just projecting that onto us - it has NOTHING to do with us. And, NOTHING IS PERSONAL!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

