Cambodia's national flags are seen as labourers work at a construction site in Phnom Penh
Cambodia's national flags are seen at a construction site in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Image: REUTERS file
crime

Japan says nationals detained in Cambodia in joint battle on fraud

0 Comments
TOKYO

Cambodian authorities have said they detained some Japanese nationals in a joint effort to crack down on fraud centers in Cambodia, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Criminal gangs have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people to scam centers in parts of Southeast Asia to help generate billions of dollars in illicit revenues each year, the United Nations says.

Japan is looking into the numbers and whereabouts of those detained, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference.

"We are in the process of confirming details such as exactly how many people were detained, and where and how they were detained," Hayashi said. "We'll respond appropriately while continuing working with local authorities."

On Wednesday, citing people affiliated with the Cambodian government, the Kyodo news agency said about 30 people believed to be Japanese suspected of involvement in scams were taken to Phnom Penh the day before at a heavily guarded building in the northwestern city of Poipet near the Thai border.

Scammers often reach out to victims on social media and messaging applications to build online relationships before luring them into making fraudulent investments.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

