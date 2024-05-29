Japan seeks int'l coordination to thwart online manga, anime piracy

The government plans to strengthen coordination with foreign investigative authorities to thwart online piracy of the country's anime and manga, as overseas sites hosting such media content remain hard to crack down on.

The government also said it will speed up the deletion of pirated materials and blocking of connections to them through cooperation with large technology firms providing digital infrastructure or platforms for the sale of products and services.

The latest measures will be included in the government's intellectual property strategy to be compiled in early June. The move comes as the authors of such popular manga series as "One Piece" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" have faced huge estimated losses from pirated copies.

Efforts by Japanese authorities were highlighted in April 2018 when the Mangamura, or manga village, website was disabled after hosting unauthorized copies of popular manga series. But similar sites continue to operate abroad, including in China, Vietnam and Brazil, government officials said.

They said the government hopes that through enhanced cooperation with the overseas investigative authorities, it can grasp the situation of copyright infringement abroad and possibly penalize perpetrators who have fled Japan after abusing copyrights.

