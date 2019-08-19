Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Yasukuni Shrine vandalised by man claiming to be Chinese

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police on Monday arrested a man claiming to be Chinese for throwing a black ink-like liquid on a curtain at one of the buildings of Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Japan's neighbors see the shrine as a symbol of the country's former militarism, since it honors 14 Japanese leaders convicted by an Allied tribunal as war criminals, along with other war dead.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Thursday, the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, but refrained from visiting in person.

Details such as the motives, address and occupation of the man arrested for property damage were unclear, a police official said.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo.

A picture on public broadcaster NHK's website showed part of a rectangular white cloth hung across the front of one of the shrine's main buildings besmirched with numerous black spots.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

OMG, I saw this on the news last night. With the sheer numbers of police who responded you would have thought there was a mass shooting or something.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What do they mean by "claiming to be Chinese"?

Isn't it obvious if the man is a Chinese national or not with simple fingerprint matching, because Japanese authorities would have collected his fingerprint upon arrival, no?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

No justification for such vandalism.

The shrine memorializes many Japanese war dead, and not all of them were class 'A' war criminals (14 in fact are interred there).

Voice your opposition all you want to the fact that those criminals are interred there, but Japanese have a right to honor their war dead like anyone else around the world.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cafes

Tokyo’s 5 Top Spots to Enjoy the Edible Flower Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog