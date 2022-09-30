Japan Sports Agency chief slams Tokyo Olympic corruption scandal

Japan Sports Agency Commissioner Koji Murofushi said Friday a widening corruption scandal over the selection of Tokyo Olympic sponsors is unforgivable as fairness is sought in the world of sports.

"It's unforgivable," Murofushi said during a regular press conference. "The (now-defunct) organizing committee should handle this matter responsibly."

Earlier in the week, prosecutors served a fresh arrest warrant on Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive at the center of the scandal, for allegedly accepting bribes from an advertising agency.

Murofushi also warned that the city of Sapporo, bidding to host the Winter Olympics in 2030, needs to know it is in a critical situation because of the scandal related to last year's Olympics and Paralympics.

The 2004 Athens Olympic men's hammer throw champion is set to enter his third year as the agency's chief on Saturday.

