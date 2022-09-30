Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan Sports Agency chief slams Tokyo Olympic corruption scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Sports Agency Commissioner Koji Murofushi said Friday a widening corruption scandal over the selection of Tokyo Olympic sponsors is unforgivable as fairness is sought in the world of sports.

"It's unforgivable," Murofushi said during a regular press conference. "The (now-defunct) organizing committee should handle this matter responsibly."

Earlier in the week, prosecutors served a fresh arrest warrant on Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive at the center of the scandal, for allegedly accepting bribes from an advertising agency.

Murofushi also warned that the city of Sapporo, bidding to host the Winter Olympics in 2030, needs to know it is in a critical situation because of the scandal related to last year's Olympics and Paralympics.

The 2004 Athens Olympic men's hammer throw champion is set to enter his third year as the agency's chief on Saturday.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog