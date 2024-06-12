'JP Dragon' syndicate member deported from Philippines

A member of a Japanese criminal syndicate based in the Philippines was deported and arrested during his flight back home Tuesday on suspicion of conspiring to steal cash cards in Japan, Fukuoka prefectural police said.

Takayuki Kagoshima belongs to the "JP Dragon" syndicate, which allegedly had ties to a crime ring led by a Japanese man using the pseudonym "Luffy," according to Philippine immigration authorities and the police. The Luffy-led group is suspected of being responsible for burglaries across a wide area of Japan from 2021 to 2023.

Kagoshima, 55, entered the Philippines in November 2022 and was nabbed in the Manila suburb of Pasay this March, according to the Philippine immigration bureau.

The police, who arrested Kagoshima once the plane was over Japanese airspace, said they suspect that he conspired with others and called people in Japan to scam cash cards from them. The police did not give the location where he made the phone calls.

