Tax official, 5 others arrested over ¥200 mil COVID-19 aid fraud

A Japanese tax official and five other people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in a fraud ring that recruited 200 people to steal 200 million yen of COVID-19 aid, media and police said Thursday.
The 24-year-old tax official and five friends, also in their 20s, are accused of convincing people to apply for government subsidies for business owners through deception, according to public broadcaster NHK and other outlets.
They reportedly lured around 200 participants -- mostly university and high-school students -- through a messaging app, promising that the money would be invested in cryptocurrency.
A Tokyo police spokesman told AFP a "24-year-old public servant" was arrested Wednesday "for fraudulently obtaining money under the name of virus subsidies", along with a 22-year-old who worked for an unnamed company.
Reports said the alleged fraudsters are suspected of stealing a total of 200 million yen, but the initial arrests are for a smaller amount of around one million yen, with the rest under investigation.
The scheme's mastermind may still be on the loose, however, with police seeking a man in his 30s who left Japan for Dubai in February, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily.
It is not the first time Japan has seen scandals over financial aid for people struggling during the pandemic.
Last month, a man given 46.3 million yen in error was arrested after saying he gambled away the money online, while this week, three family members were reportedly arrested for illegally receiving 960 million yen in COVID-19 aid. The father is on a wanted list after fleeing to Indonesia.© 2022 AFP
blue
Tip of the iceberg, the big news these days is a family of 4 defrauding the government of one billion yen in support money (yes, that's one billion JPY)!
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/d730bf36dd2b38ab72d43a4ea3bd92721cc362cd
oyatoi
No surprise that the ‘leaders of tomorrow’ are rorting the system as if their life depended on it. That’s because it does! Their only regret, that they were caught. The sooner they get cracking on a ‘dob ‘em in’ line the better.
oyatoi
All these stories of malfeasance coming out put the lie to the locals’ boastful self belief that as a nation, they’re as honest as the day is long. An Antarctic winter’s day, perhaps.
dagon
The scheme's mastermind may still be on the loose, however, with police seeking a man in his 30s who left Japan for Dubai in February, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily.
This is more significant than the 46.3 million yen in error but still a drop in the bucket.
The real masterminds are the one's who in Japan and in other G7 nations who engineered the greatest wealth transfer the world had ever seen during the pandemic, exceeding the 2008 bailout.
The tiny handouts to the public got the attention but have been dwarfed by the public wealth going to the corporatocracy.
https://www.propublica.org/article/the-cares-act-sent-you-a-1-200-check-but-gave-millionaires-and-billionaires-far-more
I wonder when they will parade the poor students on the news.