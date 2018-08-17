Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan to beef up anti-cyberattack operations with China in mind

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Defense Ministry plans to strengthen steps against cyberattacks by setting up its first regional cyberspace defense unit, as China bolsters its own cyber capabilities.

The new unit will be set up within the Ground Self-Defense Force Western Army and start operations by the end of next March with some 40 members.

The ministry established a unit in 2014 to respond to cyberattacks and monitor networks at its ministry and Self-Defense Forces buildings in Tokyo. But the ministry believes it is difficult for the current unit alone to deal with all such attacks across the country.

The duties of the new unit will include responding to potential cyberattacks on wireless communication networks on islands in southwestern Japan at a time when Chinese coast guard vessels are often spotted around the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the area.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats said last month that the U.S. government and companies remain under cyberattacks by China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The ministry will consider deploying similar units in other regions.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa