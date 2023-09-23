Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan to delay bill blocking sex offenders from working with children

2 Comments
TOKYO

A bill for a new system blocking convicted sex offenders from jobs involving children will not be submitted in an extraordinary parliamentary session expected next month, a government source said Saturday.

The decision to drop the plan comes after a slew of criticism from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of the bill's contents, including that more professions should be subject to the system.

The government now aims to present the bill at an ordinary Diet session next year, with the intervening period to be used to review expanding the scope of jobs affected. Ayuko Kato, minister in charge of child policies, is expected to announce the delay soon, the source said.

The bill proposing the system referred to as the "Japanese DBS" is similar to the British government's Disclosure and Barring Service certificate. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has billed the legislation as a key policy from the Children and Families Agency established last April.

In Japan, the licensing for teachers and child care workers is overseen by different government offices, making it difficult for authorities to prevent a person with a history of sex crimes from switching between professions involving children.

A ministry panel made proposals earlier in the month for the draft bill.

An LDP panel said the system would not be effective if only day nurseries and schools are required to use the system but not cram schools and after-school childcare centers as proposed.

The party panel members also opposed a proposal that a time limit should be set for how far back records of sex crimes can be available for the system.

Parent and child support groups have been lobbying for the system's establishment. The government has been discussing its response to the issue since two men registered with a babysitter matching app were separately arrested in 2020 for sexually assaulting children in their care.

Kato said she intends to "make progress while carefully listening to a variety of views" when asked about the prospects for the legislation at her first press conference after she assumed the post last week.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Great news for the "kiddy fiddlers". Not so good for the kiddies.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not good action.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

While a delay might sound negative, if it helps tighten up the legislation as the article suggests, it may be for the best.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo