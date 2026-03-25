Japan to require ID checks for data-only SIM cards to prevent fraudulent use

Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill requiring mobile carriers to verify the identities of customers signing up for data-only SIM cards amid reports of their use in fraud schemes.

The planned revisions to the law on the prevention of wrongful use of mobile phones will be submitted to the ongoing Diet session, as the country aims to address the misuse of data-only SIMs in a recent wave of investment scams via the Line messaging app and other platforms.

The revised law will also require short-term foreign visitors using prepaid data SIM cards to present passports or other identification for verification.

It will also introduce a provision to prevent individuals from signing up for large numbers of mobile lines.

Mobile carriers are already required to verify the identities of customers who sign up for SIM cards that enable voice calls.

© KYODO