Gov't considers obliging convicted sex offenders to wear GPS trackers

Japan will consider making convicted sex offenders wear global positioning system tracking devices in an effort to strengthen measures to prevent recidivism, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The idea, along with tougher punishments for school teachers who commit sexually lewd acts, was added to a draft policy plan which the government aims to submit at a meeting Thursday to discuss steps against sexual violence and crimes, the source said.

The plan, to be implemented within three years, is expected to be reflected in the annual economic policy blueprint to be compiled in July.

The government will study overseas laws and monitoring technology for their discussion on the issue. It will also consider tougher rules on teachers who commit obscene acts, including dismissal.

The draft plan also includes strengthening one-stop support centers to offer integrated services to sex victims such as mental health care and legal aid and introducing education to prevent sexual violence.

According to the Justice Ministry's 2015 White Paper on Crime, the recidivism rate for sex crimes was 13.6 percent, based on a study of around 1,800 people who had been convicted during one year from July 2008 of crimes including rape and forced indecency.

© KYODO