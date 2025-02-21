 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Sadeugra
crime

Japan top court rejects appeal by man over 2017 murder of wife, kids

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's top court on Friday rejected an appeal by a man convicted of killing his wife and five children before setting their home on fire near Tokyo in 2017, finalizing his death sentence.

The Supreme Court's No. 2 Petty Bench, in a unanimous decision by its four judges, upheld lower court rulings, rejecting arguments that Hirobumi Doi lacked legal competence and ruling that he bore significant criminal responsibility for the incident in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture.

His defense team argued that the trial process was flawed, claiming Doi suffered memory loss due to heart failure after his indictment, which prevented him from recalling his actions.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the appeal, saying Doi exhibited a "strong murderous intent" and exemplified "extreme disregard for human life."

According to the ruling, Doi, whose previous surname was Komatsu, stabbed his family members multiple times at their home on Oct 6, 2017, before pouring gasoline near the entrance and setting it on fire.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Correct decision. It will be a good day - and at least a tiny bit of justice served - when this mass-murdering animal has a rope put around his neck. I hope he is terrified, every minute, until that day, and constantly haunted by those six innocent souls he despicably snuffed out.

Rest in Peace to the innocent woman and her five little kids.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel