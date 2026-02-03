Japan top court upholds prison term for U.S. airman over sexual assault

Japan's top court has upheld a ruling that sentenced a U.S. Air Force serviceman in Okinawa to five years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2023.
In the decision rendered Saturday, the Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench rejected an appeal by the defendant, Brennon Washington, an airman stationed at Kadena Air Base.
While the 26-year-old maintained he was not guilty, claiming he did not know the girl was a minor and that the actions were consensual, the Naha District Court in 2024 sentenced him to five years in prison after deeming the girl's testimony to be credible. The Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch in 2025 supported the ruling.
According to the ruling, Washington asked the girl to come to his car for a chat in a park on Dec. 24, 2023. He then drove her to his residence and sexually assaulted her.
Besides triggering fresh anti-base sentiment in the island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, the case also caused controversy as local police and the central government did not disclose it to the prefectural government.
Three months after Washington's indictment, a local media report revealed the incident, prompting the central government to review its information-sharing process with local governments so that they are notified of any crimes allegedly committed by U.S. military members.© KYODO
Freddie
Consent is an active, ongoing, and reversible process that can change at any time: a person may agree to get into your car, for example, and later decide to leave.
Most importantly, however, only a legal adult can grant consent.
OssanAmerica
After serving time for his crime in Japan he can look forward to an administrative discharge from the USAF, likely dishonorable so his career is toast. And when he gets back stateside he will be entered on a sex offenders list.
deanzaZZR
5 years for raping an underage girl? Imagine what the US public response would be for a soldier from (enter any country you want) assaulting a child in the US.
Go home.
Mr Kipling
Only 5 years for kidnap and sexual assault of a minor?
OssanAmerica
The parents of the victim have the right to file a civil lawsuit against this airman under Japanese tort law. US and SOFA do not protect serviceman convicted of crimes conducted off base. But of course collecting any judgement could be difficult unless the defendant has assets in Japan which is unlikely.
Fountain
“Only 5 years for kidnap and sexual assault of a minor?”
Yes, Japanese courts are notoriously lenient with sex offenders.
It sets a terrible precedent.
USNinJapan2
deanzaZZR
5 years for raping an underage girl? Imagine what the US public response would be for a soldier from (enter any country you want) assaulting a child in the US.
The response would be a mandatory life sentence without parole in the U.S. so you hardly have a point.
lostrune2
Makes him think whether it's worth it now
Garthgoyle
Dang. He just got five years for such an awful act.
He said it was consensual. Sure... Because women, in this case a teen, would simple agree to get into a car with a total stranger and go smash.
Eugene
Only 5 years for rape of a minor is ridiculous.
Well, unfortunately for this dirtbag., the UCMJ does not recognize double jeopardy, he can be tried again in a military court. They will charge him with unauthorized absence at the very least and with any luck they will hit him with the rape charge too.
Would I lie to you?
*any time up to the time of finishing sex. You cannot reverse consent afterward.
WA4TKG
As usual, the Arm Chair Generals only have half the possible military result correct.
Upon his five year sentence (assuming he survives it, Japanese prisons are hell, you can’t just lay around doing nothing all day) he will be released to the Military Prison System, (Brig) AFTER yet ANOTHER Trial, a Military Court Martial, where he CAN EXPECT a LIFE Sentence for such a heinous crime.
In US Prisons, if the other inmates find out why you are there, your days are IMMEDIATELY Numbered.