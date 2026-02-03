Japan top court upholds prison term for U.S. airman over sexual assault

Japan's top court has upheld a ruling that sentenced a U.S. Air Force serviceman in Okinawa to five years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2023.

In the decision rendered Saturday, the Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench rejected an appeal by the defendant, Brennon Washington, an airman stationed at Kadena Air Base.

While the 26-year-old maintained he was not guilty, claiming he did not know the girl was a minor and that the actions were consensual, the Naha District Court in 2024 sentenced him to five years in prison after deeming the girl's testimony to be credible. The Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch in 2025 supported the ruling.

According to the ruling, Washington asked the girl to come to his car for a chat in a park on Dec. 24, 2023. He then drove her to his residence and sexually assaulted her.

Besides triggering fresh anti-base sentiment in the island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, the case also caused controversy as local police and the central government did not disclose it to the prefectural government.

Three months after Washington's indictment, a local media report revealed the incident, prompting the central government to review its information-sharing process with local governments so that they are notified of any crimes allegedly committed by U.S. military members.

© KYODO