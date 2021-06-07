Town hit by threats, complaints over COVID vaccination program for youth

A town in Kyoto Prefecture has been flooded with complaints and threatening phone calls over its program for administering coronavirus vaccinations to young people between the ages of 12 and 15.
Amid the massive backlash against the COVID vaccination program that started the previous day, the town of Ine on Monday shut down its call center for inquiries and consulted with police.
According to the town, people who called the center were critical of the vaccination plan, saying there are risks for children receiving COVID vaccinations and that young women could become infertile from the shots.
Some of the callers accused the town of "committing murder" or made death threats against staff members. The volume of protest calls overwhelmed the center's capacity, forcing the town to close it.
After the center was no longer taking calls, over 100 additional protest calls were made to the town government. All of these calls were from outside the town, suggesting the callers were not local residents.
The town also received protest messages through over 20 emails and eight faxes.
Compared with other developed countries, Japan lags behind in COVID vaccinations although the start of the Tokyo Olympics is less than two months away.© KYODO
10 Comments
Sanjinosebleed
Why vaccinate the young when there are risks associated with the vaccine but none with Vivid??
Vaccinate the elderly and sick let others choose!
P. Smith
How is a town out in the sticks able to vaccinate young people when us middle-aged people can’t get a vaccine in Tokyo?
stickman1760
Why can’t Japan get this right? No other country is making such boneheaded mistakes.
surely the priority should be on a certain high density large urban area about to hold the work’s biggest sporting event. What is wrong with the Japanese?
obladi
So the calls are from anti-vaxers? Do they have a better way of stoping COVID-19 from spreading?
Doc
I think that the choice for an Emergency Use Approved “Investigational Drug” should be an adult and personal decision.
A government with demonstrated ineptness should not be imposing anything on anyone that may be uninformed.
As at March 19, 2021, even questionable numbers, the CDC arrived at the following survival rates:
Ages 0-17 99.998%
Ages 18-49 99.95%
Ages 50-64 99.4%
Ages 65+ 91%
And the CDC, frankly, is a vaccine company; it owns 56 vaccine patents and buys and distributes $4.6 billion in vaccines annually through the Vaccines for Children program, which is over 40% of its total budget.
Similarly, The FDA receives 45% of its annual budget from the pharmaceutical industry.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) gets roughly half its budget from private sources, including Pharma and its allied foundations.
So, maybe the towns folk have a point.
OlympicSupport
The town also received protest messages through over 20 emails and eight Faxes.
You know you live in the stone age when someone FAXES threats! A vaccine is a personal choice. If you don't want it, don't get it. If you want it get it. No reason to threaten people over a vaccine that is a CHOICE.
Monty
I am surprised that this small town has vaccine doses.
But if this small town has vaccine doses, shows that the vaccine roll out programm is running.
But why do they want to give the vaccine to teenagers, if there are many erderly people who needs it much more urgent?
Whatsnext
Good. Keep that crap out of our kids arms.
zichi
What is the name of the town?
Happy Day
Why are they focusing on youth?
Even if you were born yesterday, you would know to take care of the elderly and vulnerable first.
Kids are an absolute last priority, if they should even be vaccinated at all.
I think people need to start taking matters into their own hands if “leaders” continue to force inept or corrupt COVID policies down their throats.