Trade minister in hot seat for allegedly breaking election law

Japan's trade minister came under pressure Thursday after a weekly magazine reported that his office offered condolence money in possible violation of the country's election law.

Isshu Sugawara faced growing calls to address the allegation made by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine as opposition party lawmakers took aim at the 57-year-old minister, who only assumed the post last month.

Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, demanded Sugawara step down.

"If it is true, he will need to take responsibility," Azumi said during a meeting with his counterpart in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroshi Moriyama.

Sugawara, meanwhile, told reporters that he will give an explanation over the allegation in the Diet on Friday.

According to the magazine, Sugawara's secretary offered 20,000 yen in condolence money to the bereaved family of a supporter in his Tokyo constituency in mid-October.

His office also sent funeral flowers to multiple bereaved families this year, the magazine reported.

Japan's public offices election law bans politicians from making donations to voters in their home constituencies. Politicians are allowed to offer money personally at ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.

The major opposition parties are expected to get to the bottom of the allegation in upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Another opposition lawmaker, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, the Diet affairs chief of the Democratic Party for the People, called it a "clear violation of the public offices election law."

"We'd like to urge him to demonstrate his accountability," Haraguchi told a press conference.

The report could provide a headache for Abe, who entrusted Sugawara with overseeing Japan's trade and industrial policies in a cabinet reshuffle in September.

There was also a chorus of demands from the LDP-Komeito coalition that Sugawara should explain what happened. "If he didn't abide by the law, we can't defend him," a senior Komeito lawmaker said.

The report comes at a bad time for Sugawara, who has been pressed in the Diet to explain about another recent Shukan Bunshun story that he had handed out melons and crabs to his supporters.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it is the responsibility of Sugawara himself to explain "as necessary" without elaborating. Sugawara is known to be close to Suga.

The top government spokesman said he has not heard directly from Sugawara, adding that he has no plans to contact him either.

