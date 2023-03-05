Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, U.S. negotiating return of detained Navy officer: sources

TOKYO

Japan is negotiating with the United States the possibility of transferring a U.S. Navy officer, convicted of a fatal car crash in 2021, to his home country at the request of his family and U.S. lawmakers, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has claimed there were no flaws in the criminal proceedings against U.S. Navy Lt Ridge Alkonis, 34, but criticism has been growing over his long detention in Japan, with some members of the U.S. Congress also showing their support.

Foreign affairs experts said Japan-U.S. relations would worsen if his detention is prolonged, as President Joe Biden, who was lobbied by Alkonis' family, has expressed willingness to settle the case as soon as possible.

In October 2021, Alkonis was sentenced to three years in prison for killing two Japanese citizens and injuring another in a car accident in May of that year in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Alkonis, who belonged to Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture, located between Shizuoka and Tokyo, appealed to a higher court, but his sentence was finalized in July 2022.

Alkonis' defense team argued that he had suffered from acute mountain sickness and lost consciousness while driving, although Japanese courts determined that he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of his vehicle.

Alkonis could be allowed to return to the United States, given that he has shown remorse and reached an out-of-court settlement with the bereaved family of the victims, the sources said.

Among U.S. Congress members, Republican Sen Mike Lee of Utah said he met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in August last year and demanded an early transfer of Alkonis to the United States.

Lee has stressed the need to review the U.S.-Japan Status of Forces Agreement, which stipulates how to deal with U.S. military service members who commit crimes.

If expressing remorse is good enough for Japanese it should be good enough for American military personnel too I suppose. All or none for both groups either way.

In October 2021, Alkonis was sentenced to three years in prison for killing two Japanese citizens and injuring another in a car accident in May of that year in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Apparently this fellow has already served half his sentence. Comparing prison system violence in the U.S. and Japan, I might prefer to spend my final 18 months in Japan.

Apparently this fellow has already served half his sentence. Comparing prison system violence in the U.S. and Japan, I might prefer to spend my final 18 months in Japan.

In the begining of February Alkonis' wife able to meet in person to Biden and talk about Alkonis issue, otherwise he may need to serve his full sentence.

https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2023-02-08/alkonis-biden-japan-prison-sentence-9073557.html

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has claimed there were no flaws in the criminal proceedings against U.S. Navy Lt Ridge Alkonis, 34, but criticism has been growing over his long detention in Japan, with some members of the U.S. Congress also showing their support.

https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E4%BA%BA%E8%B3%AA%E5%8F%B8%E6%B3%95

Please don't try to deny Japan hostage justice system.

Have some ball and let Alkonis serve full term.

Show a spine, Japan.

Including his detention period before the sentencing, he’s already served two thirds of his prison term. Just one more year to go. Take your time, Mr Alkonis.

acute mountain sickness and lost consciousness while driving, although Japanese courts determined that he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of his vehicle.

Looks like he suffered delayed acute mountain sickness, which he suffered when he driving home. This case is not rare, many people not aware this condition at all during their hike.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430716/

given that he has shown remorse and reached an out-of-court settlement with the bereaved family of the victims, the sources said.

$$$$$ is what it's all about in the system here. By paying any compensation, he is also admitting he is at fault for their deaths.

