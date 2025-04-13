 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan, U.S. to hold patrol in Okinawa after sexual assault cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. forces and Japanese police will hold a joint patrol in Okinawa Prefecture this week after a number of sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel came to light last year, a Japanese government source said.

The first joint patrol is scheduled for the night of April 18 in the city of Okinawa and will be the first such patrol in the southern island prefecture since 1974. Local government officials and residents will also participate.

The joint patrol was proposed by the U.S. side as a measure to prevent a recurrence of sexual crimes by U.S. military personnel stationed in the prefecture, the source said.

While such patrols were carried out in the past, local police were cautious about the initiative as any offending U.S. military personnel in principle remains in the custody of the United States until being charged by Japan, unless they are arrested at the scene of a crime, according to the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

The plan to conduct the patrol was agreed after officials of the U.S. forces, the Okinawa prefectural police as well as the Japanese foreign and defense ministries held talks last week, the source said.

The patrol will be held in busy areas through the early hours of the next day and officials hope it will stop U.S. military personnel from staying out all night.

In Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, a U.S. Air Force serviceman was convicted last December of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2023.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Ruthless these endless crazed sexual attacks, some on children. Indicative of a deeply entrenched pattern of conduct, widespread and common.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

as any offending U.S. military personnel in principle remains in the custody of the United States until being charged by Japan, unless they are arrested at the scene of a crime, according to the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

There's your problem, right there.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

TamaramaToday 07:02 am JST

as any offending U.S. military personnel in principle remains in the custody of the United States until being charged by Japan, unless they are arrested at the scene of a crime, according to the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

There's your problem, right there.

Maybe Japan should fix it's interrogation torture program if they want US military personnel handed over on demand.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Kick them all out. Problem solved.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's ironic, the forces that supposed to protect Okinawan from foreign threat, is becoming the actual threat.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

ohhhhh yes, “kick them all out.” That’s a solution. Yeh, right.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog