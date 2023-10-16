Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan to promote security camera use to curb child sexual abuse

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced his government's intention to provide subsidies to nursery and educational institutions for the installation of security cameras as a measure to prevent child sexual abuse.

But the government has abandoned its plan to submit a bill aimed at creating a new system to block convicted sex offenders from jobs related to children during the upcoming extraordinary parliament session, said Ayuko Kato, the minister in charge of child policies.

The issue of such abuse against children has drawn attention in Japan following accusations that the late founder of the major talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., Johnny Kitagawa, sexually assaulted boys and young men over several decades.

One day before the agency changes its name to "Smile-Up" amid the scandal, Kishida pledged at a government meeting to eliminate sexual crimes and violence against children, which he described as "grave human rights violations."

Kishida's government is eager to assist nursery schools and kindergartens in installing security cameras to monitor staff for any suspicious conduct. It also wants to provide partitions to give children some privacy when they change clothes, its officials said.

Meanwhile, the envisioned bill to establish a system referred to as the "Japanese DBS," similar to the British government's Disclosure and Barring Service certificate, has been criticized within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for its contents.

Some lawmakers within the LDP, headed by Kishida, have argued that the system, which would exclude private cram schools and after-school childcare centers that lack public supervision for oversight, would not be effective.

Kato told reporters Monday that the government has been willing to submit the bill "as soon as possible," either during or after the next ordinary Diet session expected to be convened in January. The extraordinary parliament session will be called on Friday.

The first good idea Kishida has had.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

the late founder of the major talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., Johnny Kitagawa, sexually assaulted boys and young men over several decades.

This is talent agency,

 eager to assist nursery schools and kindergartens in installing security cameras to monitor staff for any suspicious conduct. 

Protection is good for these kids however compared to previous incident, this is nursery home and kindergartens, where's resemblance?

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

But the government has abandoned its plan to submit a bill aimed at creating a new system to block convicted sex offenders from jobs related to children during the upcoming extraordinary parliament session, said Ayuko Kato, the minister in charge of child policies.

Translation: We don't care if pedophiles continue to abuse children!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

