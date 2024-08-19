Yasukuni Shrine vandalised again with graffiti

A Tokyo shrine seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism reported on Monday a second case of graffiti in three months.
Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honors 2.5 million mostly Japanese killed in wars since the late 19th century, including convicted war criminals.
Officials regularly pay homage at Yasukuni, as did three government ministers and scores of other lawmakers on the 79th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II on Thursday.
Such visits have angered some of Japan's Asian neighbors and former victims of its imperialism, especially China and South Korea.
A Yasukuni Shrine official confirmed the new case of graffiti to AFP, without elaborating further.
Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed a stone pillar defaced with Chinese words meaning: "Dog toilet shit. Militarism go to hell."
In late May, a Chinese man allegedly conspired with two others to spray-paint the word "toilet" in red on a pillar at the shrine.
Jiang Zhuojun, 29, who lived north of Tokyo, was later arrested "on suspicion of vandalism and disrespect for a place of worship", Tokyo police said in July.
Yasukuni also includes a museum that portrays Japan largely as a victim of U.S. aggression in WWII and makes scant reference to the extreme brutality of invading Imperial troops when they stormed through Asia.© 2024 AFP
smithinjapan
Fighto!: "No prizes for guessing the nationality of the vandals. Whether they were directly ordered to do so by the Chinese government, we will likely never know."
Yeah, so let's just throw that out there just in case. No racism or judgement whatsoever.
Speed
Kind of have to agree with this statement.
wallace
Yasukuni shrine will always be a target.
factchecker
Yasukuni also includes a museum that portrays Japan largely as a victim of U.S. aggression in WWII and makes scant reference to the extreme brutality of invading Imperial troops when they stormed through Asia.
There's the motivation for this right there.
KazukoHarmony
I find it rather laughable that the fully written “sh*t” in poster’s comments is generating an “improper language” warning even though the fully written word is used in the article.
リッチ
I’ve read they honor the dead who bright peace to japan. These people died not for peace but for war. America bright the existing peace to Japan with their Surrender. Let’s not lose track of the real story. This shrine embodies the worst of humanity and tries to honor people who played “Human Chess” (can still be seen at St John’s island in Singaoore for one) as well has countless other war crimes throughout all of Asia. They shouldn’t be honors. The victims the government forced into action reserve better than resting next to criminals.
リッチ
