Japan was top tweet removal requestor in 1st half of 2021: Twitter

Japan was the top requestor to Twitter Inc to have online posts removed in the first half of 2021, making up 43 percent of all legal demands received from across the world during the period, the company said in a recent report.
The latest biannual transparency report by the U.S. social media giant showed court orders and other formal demands from governmental entities and lawyers representing individuals to remove content totaled 43,387 between January and June last year, with 18,518 of them coming from Japan.
The report said 93 percent of the requests from Japan were primarily related to laws concerning narcotics and drug control, obscenity, or financial-linked crimes.
The number of legal demands from Japan increased by 11 percent in the first six months from the second half of 2020, it said.
The country, the second-largest market for Twitter after the United States, was also the world's top requestor in both the first and second halves of 2020.
A total of 95 percent of the demands came from Japan and four other countries -- Russia, Turkey, India and South Korea, according to the report.
Russia, which came second after Japan, comprised 25 percent of global legal demands, with 71 percent of them pertaining to its laws prohibiting the promotion of suicide.
Russia was followed by Turkey, which accounted for 13 percent of the total.
Legal demands are made when tweets violate local laws, among other cases. Twitter reviews the demands before deciding whether to comply.© KYODO
Cricky
95% from Japan. Narcotics, drug related. Get that Out of date draconian laws will be questioned. And financial-linked crimes, get that LDP want those to be non reported. 95% that’s embarrassing more that Russia?, remote censorship.
Numan
Japan is no different than the CCP when it comes to hiding the truth from the public. For example, JT always delete posts that mention the J-government's involvement with Nissan in the incompetent and corrupt arrest and imprisonment of Ghosn. Also, all the J-government scandals by the ruling party members. How many people are allowed to post about Kasai and the damning accusations made against him.
Meiyouwenti
Twitter Inc removes posts critical of vaccines and temporarily limits use of posters’ accounts.
Numan
@Mei
Twitter do not remove criticism of vaccines because I talk about the difference between Moderna and 3rd best vaccine all the time. I have never been banned or had my posts deleted for logical debate. I cannot say the same for JT.
Twitter removes posts about false cures and information not backed by evidence about life or death policy for the general public, so ignorant people won't overdose on horse medicine or poison themselves with bleach.
The government is not putting tracking devices in the vaccine. so you should not get vaccinated and risk your life and the people you come into contact with.
See the difference?
Simian Lane
Anyone who still uses Twitter is a moron.
snowymountainhell
From the country that brings the world the template for denial of the past aggressions against their neighbors and continued revisionist history as port of standard curriculum in public schools.
Livin' in Paradise
Japan is worse than JT when it comes to censorship, they delete everything that might actually question teh truth or govenment, sad but true.
snowymountainhell
Got to keep that face-to-the-world pristine so pre-sales, mergers and acquisitions go through. Look for a repeat of this for 2022.
snowymountainhell
First half 2020: panic & uncertainty about the emerging pandemic, plus continual indecision on cancelling/postponing the Olympic Games.
First half 2021: promises of an adequate & smooth vaccination rollout and the continued inadequate responses to saving financial struggling families and small business.
2020 vision
Reporting is more effective than replying online when everyone's anonymous. As they say, "Don't feed the trolls."
Thomas Goodtime
There's a surprise. Not.
Have to keep up the good reputation Japan supposedly has.
dagon
The report said 93 percent of the requests from Japan were primarily related to laws concerning narcotics and drug control, obscenity, or financial-linked crimes.
Anecdotally people have been arrested and interrogated for legal consumption of substances in other countries and posting video that were seen by the J-police.
But they will not pursue the Japanese bigwigs listed in the Pandora Papers
gogogo
That's crazy
kennyG
Buahaha in such case, JT would have already become Japan Times
Isn't it totally opposite? Do you know more than JT or anyone about J-government's involvement with what you see Nissan in the incompetent and corrupt arrest and imprisonment of Ghosn? The government is the top of administration supervising investigation and prosecution, if you know the separation of powers
Check it out, this post will be gone in less than 10 min