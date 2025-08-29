Japan weighs easing rules for police to warn alleged stalkers

The government is considering revising anti-stalking legislation to enable police to issue warnings to suspected stalkers without a request from the victim, a source close to the matter said Friday, as Japan sees a surge in the number of cases.

The government also plans to make it illegal to track people's location using devices such as Bluetooth tags amid rising misuse, the source said. The revisions are expected to be submitted in a special parliamentary session this autumn.

Police data showed they investigated 1,341 cases of suspected violations of the anti-stalking act in 2024, the highest number since the law criminalizing the behavior took effect in 2000.

The change to rules on warning suspected stalkers is intended to enable police to more quickly prevent cases from escalating.

The issuance of warnings has been declining but restraining orders hit a record of around 2,400 in 2024 following changes in 2017 that allowed the orders to be issued without a prior warning.

The new provisions against tags come after they were not included in revisions to the law in 2021 that cracked down on unauthorized location tracking using GPS.

The tags, which are small enough to be placed in a wallet or attached to keychains, can be paired with smartphones and are intended to help users monitor their belongings' whereabouts.

But they are increasingly being used for stalking purposes, with police saying consultations about such abuses of the technology almost doubled from 196 in 2023 to 370 in 2024.

Stalking has drawn renewed police attention following the death of Asahi Okazaki, 20, whose body was found in April after she had reported being stalked by a former partner. Police did not issue a warning or restraining order in her case. Her former partner was charged with her murder earlier this month.

Under the anti-stalking law, individuals who repeatedly commit such acts can be imprisoned for up to a year or fined up to 1 million yen ($6,800). Those ignoring restraining orders face up to two years in prison or fines of up to 2 million yen.

