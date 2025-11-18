 Japan Today
crime

Japanese woman indicted in S Korea for allegedly forcibly kissing BTS member

1 Comment
SEOUL

South Korean prosecutors have indicted a Japanese woman without arrest for allegedly forcibly kissing a member of BTS, widely regarded as the world's most famous K-pop group, at an event in Seoul in 2024, local media reported Monday.

District prosecutors in Seoul charged the woman in her 50s with sexual assault on Wednesday, saying she kissed Jin, the eldest member of BTS, without consent at a venue where he, having just completed his mandatory military service, was meeting fans during a large "free hug" event.

She is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek without permission during the event in June last year, which drew around 1,000 fans. A photo showing Jin pulling away as if in discomfort spread online, prompting the South Korean police to launch an investigation.

The woman had returned to Japan after the incident but traveled back to South Korea earlier this year to appear at a police station.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
BTS . . . Bear Tracking Squad

0 ( +0 / -0 )

