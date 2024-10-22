Japanese woman likely swindled out of ¥100 mil in marriage scam

Japanese police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly swindling a 47-year-old woman out of 36.5 million yen under a false promise of marriage, suspecting she lost over 100 million yen in total.

Shuichi Ejiri, 51, and Yuki Takeda, 32, who had already been arrested earlier in the month on a separate forgery charge, are suspected of conspiring to defraud the victim, a resident of Aichi Prefecture, according to the prefectural police.

Ejiri, who pretended to run a business and earn 50 million yen a year, became acquainted with the woman through a matchmaking app in December last year and promised to marry her, the police said.

In March, he and Takeda, who was posing as his secretary, told her they needed money to pay a contractor, and cheated her out of 36.5 million yen, the police said.

Police quoted Ejiri as saying he defrauded her "to pay off debts." The case came to light after the victim consulted the police in late May. Police said they have received similar complaints related to the two men from several other people.

