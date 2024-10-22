 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese woman likely swindled out of ¥100 mil in marriage scam

2 Comments
NAGOYA

Japanese police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly swindling a 47-year-old woman out of 36.5 million yen under a false promise of marriage, suspecting she lost over 100 million yen in total.

Shuichi Ejiri, 51, and Yuki Takeda, 32, who had already been arrested earlier in the month on a separate forgery charge, are suspected of conspiring to defraud the victim, a resident of Aichi Prefecture, according to the prefectural police.

Ejiri, who pretended to run a business and earn 50 million yen a year, became acquainted with the woman through a matchmaking app in December last year and promised to marry her, the police said.

In March, he and Takeda, who was posing as his secretary, told her they needed money to pay a contractor, and cheated her out of 36.5 million yen, the police said.

Police quoted Ejiri as saying he defrauded her "to pay off debts." The case came to light after the victim consulted the police in late May. Police said they have received similar complaints related to the two men from several other people.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

So is the woman taking any responsibility for handing money over? Personal responsibility is a rare trait anymore.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Promised love but only parted from her dosh becoming too frequent these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog