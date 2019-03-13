Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese actor and musician Pierre Taki arrested for alleged cocaine use

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested Japanese actor and musician Masanori Taki, 51, better known by his stage name Pierre Taki, on suspicion of using cocaine.

Officers of the narcotics control division searched Taki's home in Setagaya Ward and his car at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, following a tip-off, Fuji TV reported. Police said Taki voluntarily submitted to a urine test, which indicated cocaine in his system. Police said Taki was arrested at 11 p.m. and that he has admitted to using the drug.

The actor first rose to fame as a member of the Japanese techno-pop group Denki Groove in 1989. Since then, he has starred in the popular NHK morning drama series “Ama-chan” and was the voice as Olaf in the Japanese version of the Disney hit “Frozen.” Currently, Taki is featured in NHK’s year-long historical drama series “Idaten.”

On Wednesday, police were questioning Taki about how he obtained the cocaine.

