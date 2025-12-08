Japanese actor Shimizu admits marijuana possession

Japanese actor Hiroya Shimizu, known for his role in the "Tokyo Revengers" movie series, admitted to a marijuana possession charge during the first hearing of his trial in Tokyo on Monday.

Prosecutors sought a one-year prison sentence for the 26-year-old while the defense requested a suspended term, with the Tokyo District Court planning to hand down a ruling on Dec 19.

The prosecutors said in their opening statement that Shimizu first used marijuana at a house party hosted by a friend while studying at a language school in the United States.

After returning to Japan, he asked an acquaintance to buy an amount from a dealer, they said.

During questioning at the trial, Shimizu explained that he used marijuana to "relieve stress and relax." He expressed deep remorse for his actions and promised never to use it again.

When Judge Shoji Miyata asked whether he plans to return to acting, Shimizu said, "An actor cannot do it alone. I will talk with those around me and think about my future."

According to the written indictment, police found 0.392 grams of marijuana at his home in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Sept 3.

He was initially arrested on the same day, along with a woman who was living with him, after police searched his house. They seized plant matter and rolling papers found on a table.

The investigation began after the police obtained information in January that Shimizu was using cannabis.

Shimizu appeared in the live-action adaptation of the "Tokyo Revengers" hit manga series, featuring time travel and a gang of Japanese youths. He was also cast in "Chihayafuru" films based on a comic book focused on traditional Japanese card game players.

