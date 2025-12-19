Japanese actor Shimizu given suspended term for marijuana possession

Japanese actor Hiroya Shimizu, known for his role in the "Tokyo Revengers" movie series, was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing marijuana.

In handing down the ruling, the Tokyo District Court said the 26-year-old had repeatedly obtained marijuana from dealers and had been using it frequently, noting that Shimizu was "becoming dependent on it" and that "his criminal responsibility is not light."

At the same time, Judge Shoji Miyata gave Shimizu the suspended term as the actor has been making efforts toward rehabilitation, including participating in a self-help group.

According to the ruling, Shimizu was in possession of 0.392 gram of marijuana at his home in Tokyo on Sept 3.

During the trial, the prosecutors said Shimizu first used marijuana at a house party hosted by a friend while studying at a language school in the United States and, after returning to Japan, asked an acquaintance to buy an amount from a dealer.

Shimizu told the court that he used marijuana to "relieve stress and relax."

Shimizu appeared in the live-action adaptation of the "Tokyo Revengers" hit manga series, featuring time travel and a gang of Japanese youths. He was also cast in "Chihayafuru" films based on a comic book focused on traditional Japanese card game players.

