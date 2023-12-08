Japanese associate professor 1 of 3 killed in U.S. college shooting

A 69-year-old Japanese woman was one of three faculty members fatally shot by a gunman earlier this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco said Friday.
The university, where the attack took place Wednesday, identified the woman as Naoko Takemaru, an associate professor of Japanese language studies.
The university said Takemaru was in charge of overseeing the university's entire Japanese studies program and taught all levels of students. It said Thursday that the two others killed were Cha-Jan "Jerry" Chang, a professor of management information systems and Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor of accounting.
Another faculty member remains hospitalized, it said. The 67-year-old gunman, Anthony Polito, was killed in a shootout with police following a confrontation outside the university.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday mourned the victims of the shooting at an event in Las Vegas and said, "This is not normal and we can't let it become normal." He urged Congress to enact tougher gun controls.
According to local police, Polito, a former professor, had applied for jobs with institutions of higher education in Nevada but was rejected each time. They said his motives for the rampage, which lasted about 10 minutes, are still being investigated.
Keith Whitfield, president of the university, confirmed in a statement on Friday that Takemaru was one of the three killed. He mourned her death and said she was "a noted scholar, author and award-winning educator, who just recently marked her 20th year as a member of (the university's) faculty."
An official at the Japanese consulate, which provided no details on Takemaru, said it will "contact her family members and relevant parties to provide support."© KYODO
7 Comments
nero
Behold American academia, where the leaders think Jewish genocide is not hate but using wrong pronouns gets you expelled. And on the ground, this.
Truly the only thing America has over Japan is money. The society itself is a hellhole. The only fascinating thing is how the people come here, and moan and complain about Japan, and pontificate us to be like them.
Yubaru
Condolences to her family and loved one's.
Sadly nothing changes in the US. If "guns" don't kill people, and it's always "people kill people", let's try something new, like take the guns out of the equation and see what happens?
I mean hell, just about everything else has been tried, and nothing works, only thing let it removing the guns.
Never going to happen, but it's nice to dream.
SoundSculptor
For the record:
Double mass shootings over weekend set grim U.S. record
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/12/04/mass-shootings-record-year/
They were the 37th and 38th shootings this year in which four or more victims were killed, the highest number of mass killings in any year since at least 2006. Last year’s 36 was the previous record.
SoundSculptor
America borrows a lot of money from Japan.
SoundSculptor
A teacher killing students and other teachers. A fine example of American Education.
SoundSculptor
It is a mistake for Japanese to live outside of Japan.
Nibek32
The US is a mess. Glad I left it for Japan where I don’t have to about this.