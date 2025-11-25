 Japan Today
crime

Japanese baby girl dies after taxi crash during Seoul family trip

SEOUL

A 9-month-old Japanese girl died earlier this month after sustaining critical injuries in a collision when a taxi carrying her and her family, who were sightseeing, veered into the opposite lane in central Seoul in October, local police said.

The infant's parents were also injured in the accident. The girl died on Nov 19.

Police said Wednesday that the taxi driver in his 70s is being charged with causing death or injury under South Korea's traffic legislation.

The crash occurred on Oct 21. Although police said no alcohol was detected in the driver's system, he admitted to misoperating the vehicle.

