crime

Japanese businessman shot dead in Philippines

MANILA

A Japanese man was shot dead on Thursday evening by a motorbike-riding assailant just hours after he arrived in the Philippine capital Manila on a business trip, police said Friday.

The gunman, riding pillion on the motorbike driven by an accomplice, shot at a van carrying 48-year-old victim Seiki Mizuno, three other Japanese and two Filipinos, including the driver.

Police said that based on witness testimony, the attack apparently targeted Mizuno, a businessman from Aichi Prefecture whose company makes parts for pachinko machines.

Mizuno, who was seated in the middle row of the van, behind the driver, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his neck.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Manila Bay as he and 18 other Japanese nationals, in a convoy of four vans, were returning to their hotel after taking dinner.

He had arrived in the country around 1:30 p.m.

The assailants fled the scene and police continue to investigate, hoping to determine the motive of the crime and bring them to justice.

© KYODO

