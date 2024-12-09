 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese businessman stands trial for spying in Beijing

0 Comments
BEIJING

A Japanese businessman who has been detained in Beijing since March last year on suspicion of espionage stood trial for the first time in late November, with the hearing closed to the public, a Japanese government source said Monday.

Tokyo has asked Beijing to ensure transparency regarding the legal process of the Astellas Pharma Inc. employee, who served as an executive at the company's China unit. His trial is being held at the No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, according to the source.

The man, who is in his 50s, is a former senior official of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China. He was detained on March 20 last year just before his scheduled return to Japan and was formally arrested in October 2023 before being indicted this summer.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for the businessman's release during a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Peru in mid-November.

Since China's counterespionage law first came into force in 2014, 17 Japanese citizens, including the Astellas employee, have been detained for their alleged involvement in spying activities. Five remain in custody, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog