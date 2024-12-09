Japanese businessman stands trial for spying in Beijing

A Japanese businessman who has been detained in Beijing since March last year on suspicion of espionage stood trial for the first time in late November, with the hearing closed to the public, a Japanese government source said Monday.

Tokyo has asked Beijing to ensure transparency regarding the legal process of the Astellas Pharma Inc. employee, who served as an executive at the company's China unit. His trial is being held at the No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, according to the source.

The man, who is in his 50s, is a former senior official of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China. He was detained on March 20 last year just before his scheduled return to Japan and was formally arrested in October 2023 before being indicted this summer.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for the businessman's release during a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Peru in mid-November.

Since China's counterespionage law first came into force in 2014, 17 Japanese citizens, including the Astellas employee, have been detained for their alleged involvement in spying activities. Five remain in custody, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

