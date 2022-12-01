Sagawa, who killed woman, ate her flesh in Paris in 1981, dies at 73

Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the "Kobe Cannibal" who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died aged 73.
Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov 24 and was given a funeral attended only by relatives, with no public ceremony planned, his younger brother and a friend said in a statement released Friday.
The statement was issued by the publisher of a 2019 memoir written by Sagawa's brother.
In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home. He shot her in the neck, raped her, then consumed parts of her body over the course of three days. He then attempted to dispose of her remains in the Bois de Boulogne park, where he was arrested.
Psychiatric experts deemed Sagawa unfit to face trial, and he was initially held in a mental institution in France before being deported to Japan.
There, he was ruled sane by Japanese authorities, but as the charges against him in France had been dropped, he was allowed to walk free.
Sagawa made no secret of his crime and capitalized on his notoriety, including with a novel-like memoir titled "In the Fog" in which he reminisced about the murder in vivid detail.
He also recounted details of the incident and his ongoing obsession with cannibalism in interviews and a 2017 documentary, "Caniba".
Speaking to media outlet Vice, he said he had been "obsessed with cannibalism".
"My desire to eat a woman had changed into an obligation."© 2022 AFP
9 Comments
Login to comment
dagon
Also appeared on Japanese variety shows and adult programming after his early release.
Japanese "justice" puts the work of Kafka to shame.
nandakandamanda
A clear travesty of justice.
JeffLee
Good riddance. Justice was never served, and especially galling as he was treated as a celebrity back in his home country.
Jay
Hopefully there's a special place in Hell reserved for this freak.
Hakman
Not in this life.
But this life isn't the end of it.
Numan
YAHOOOOO! I hope it was a long and painful demise!
His families money (Sagawa publishing) and influence saved him from any real justice. He basically gloated about it when he returned to Japan.
Fredrik
Well, one of the darker sides of the Japanese psyche. A cannibal goes free, and becomes a celebrity. Not the first case of Japanese cannibalism. During the Chichijima incident, George H. W. Bush barely escaped being eaten by the Japanese...
rainyday
What a despicable being.
It makes me want to vomit thinking about that poor woman's family having to deal with her loss on the one hand while knowing the scum who murdered her was living the life of a celebrity in Japan on the other.
MumbaiRocks!
My lord! I would rather not have read this.
Moonraker
It often seems like shame and pride get very mixed up in Japan somehow.
Numan
They are both forms of attention!
Mr Kipling
Just imagine if it was the other way round, a Japanese student murdered, raped and eaten?
Still, French authorities should have executed him. Problem solved.