Japanese chef stabbed to death on street in Vancouver

Japanese chef Wataru Kakiuchi was fatally stabbed in Vancouver earlier this week, the local Japanese consulate general said Thursday after being notified of the attack by police.
Kakiuchi, 32, was found fatally injured at around 3:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday on a street near the city's Chinatown and died before he could be taken to hospital, local media said.
Kakiuchi, who was popular among locals, was waiting for a ride home after going out drinking on Tuesday night when he was attacked, according to media reports.
He began working in Vancouver at a Japanese-style izakaya restaurant in 2015, sometimes bringing his guitar for jamming sessions, and had expressed his desire to remain in Canada permanently, the media reported.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued a statement calling the stabbing "senseless" and offered his condolences to Kakiuchi's family, friends and colleagues.
"Wataru Kakiuchi was more than a talented chef...he was a positive presence and a cherished friend to many," the statement said.© KYODO
Spitfire
RIP, young man.
Didn't know Vancouver was like that.
Attilathehungry
No surprise in Trudeaupia. When drugs are legalized, crime is not policed, what do you expect? The problem of homeless bums and addicts in Vancouver is off the charts bad.
MilesTeg
Vancouver's experiment with decriminalizing hard drugs in small quantities doesn't seem to be working. This combined with homelessness is making Vancouver streets more dangerous. Part of the problem is the opioid crisis where pharma companies flooded cities with pharma narcotics.
Pharma opioids, heroin, meth, and coke aren't marijuana. They're highly addictive and can vastly alter people's perceptions and behaviors.
Zaphod
Spitfire
It is getting like that. My son lives there and confirms there are no-go areas in the town now. It was not like that even 10 years ago, but with all the insane decisions the current government has made, now they are gettting what they asked for.