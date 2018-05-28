Japanese consulting police more than ever on non-urgent matters

Japanese police dealt with a record-high number of consultations last year over problems that did not call for an urgent response, such as noise by neighbors and graffiti, a police report showed Monday.

The record 2.08 million consultations, up about 50 percent from 2008, may reflect a loss of community networks that have traditionally dealt with local problems, according to a National Police Agency official.

The police separately received about 9 million emergency calls last year, with about 20 percent of them being non-urgent matters. They are urging people not to use emergency hotlines but to use a special line for consultations instead.

The latest report showed that 240,956 cases, or 11.6 percent, of the consultations were over noise or other problems relating to neighbors, households and workplaces, marking a 70 percent increase from 2008.

It was followed by graffiti and other disturbances to public peace, which more than doubled to 128,258, or 6.2 percent, it said.

The number of consultations over issues that might evolve into criminal cases also rose.

A total of 261,936 cases, or 12.6 percent, involved consultations associated with possible criminal cases, including claims about suspicious calls that may have links to fraud, while 255,520 cases, or 12.3 percent, were from people wanting to stop spam calls and other public nuisances.

Consultations over domestic violence grew about 2.8 times to 71,579 cases, or 3.4 percent, while consultations on possible cybercrimes such as receiving suspicious email stood at 129,393, or 6.2 percent.

