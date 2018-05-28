Japanese consulting police more than ever on non-urgent matters

Japanese police dealt with a record-high number of consultations last year over problems that did not call for an urgent response, such as noise by neighbors and graffiti, a police report showed Monday.
The record 2.08 million consultations, up about 50 percent from 2008, may reflect a loss of community networks that have traditionally dealt with local problems, according to a National Police Agency official.
The police separately received about 9 million emergency calls last year, with about 20 percent of them being non-urgent matters. They are urging people not to use emergency hotlines but to use a special line for consultations instead.
The latest report showed that 240,956 cases, or 11.6 percent, of the consultations were over noise or other problems relating to neighbors, households and workplaces, marking a 70 percent increase from 2008.
It was followed by graffiti and other disturbances to public peace, which more than doubled to 128,258, or 6.2 percent, it said.
The number of consultations over issues that might evolve into criminal cases also rose.
A total of 261,936 cases, or 12.6 percent, involved consultations associated with possible criminal cases, including claims about suspicious calls that may have links to fraud, while 255,520 cases, or 12.3 percent, were from people wanting to stop spam calls and other public nuisances.
Consultations over domestic violence grew about 2.8 times to 71,579 cases, or 3.4 percent, while consultations on possible cybercrimes such as receiving suspicious email stood at 129,393, or 6.2 percent.© KYODO
SaikoPhysco
Ageing Japan.... just like ageing societies everywhere, in general they are less tolerant of noise or anything that takes them out of their daily routine.
gaijinpapa
“Consultations over domestic violence grew about 2.8 times to 71,579 cases, or 3.4 percent”
Of course. Making the call will be part of evidence in court. If there has been no adultery, the next best claim is domestic violence. The increase in calls to police is partly due to suggestions from divorce lawyers.
if a woman takes her kids and has a couple of phone calls to police even “discussing” domestic violence or the “fear” that it will happen, the father can kiss goodbye to seeing his kids for years.
Dango bong
I would not say that fraud and domestic violence are not urgent matters.
I would say its a pretty safe society with fewer murders and assaults so embezzlement and corruption become the main crimes.
I certainly hope the police do not take child abuse and domestic violence lightly but given the face that prison terms for these crimes are from zero to light I am afraid they are not taken too seriously.
Vince Black
Yeah definitely a sign of aging japan. Or middle aged people who have been wrapped in cotton their whole life and can't accept a slight inconvenience. An elderly neighbor of mine once called the cops because her tv didn't work.
cucashopboy
Seems like a no-brainer to set up a telephone line for non-urgent problems and run a publicity campaign on when to use it, like they have done in a number of countries including Japan for health problems. People should also be encouraged to give their koban a visit to report non-urgent problems, giving the many underemployed police something to do.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Cucashopboy:
"Seems like a no-brainer to set up a telephone line for non-urgent problems"
far far to logical mate.