crime

Court orders Google to erase search results on man's arrest

3 Comments
SAPPORO

A Japanese court ordered Google Inc on Thursday to erase news search results about an arrest of a man who claimed that showing information about the case which was later dropped was an invasion of privacy.

It is the first court ruling in Japan ordering a search engine provider to delete information, according to lawyers familiar with cases about the right to be forgotten.

According to the Sapporo District Court ruling, the man was arrested in July 2012 on allegations of sexual assault but the charges were dropped in October of that year because of insufficient evidence.

The court ruled that the search results in question showing a crime-themed bulletin board give the impression that the man was found guilty and have caused significant inconvenience to him.

His lawyer told reporters that the plaintiff is considering appealing the case because the ruling does not apply to some of the search results about his arrest.

Google declined to comment on the ruling.

The Supreme Court said in its first ruling in 2017 on conditions regarding whether to delete search results that deletion of references can be allowed only when the significance of privacy protection clearly outweighs that of information disclosure.

The top court said then that approval should be based on such factors as the degree of damage caused to privacy, how broadly specific searches can be carried out, the purpose and significance of the news articles at issue, and the necessity of reporting accurate information about those involved.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
He may get google to delete it, but once it's "out there" there is no way to get it back really. Now people are going to search for the case and save it for the hell of it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So it never happened? Delete it because it was incorrect? I don't understand how you can just remove parts of history?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So it never happened? Delete it because it was incorrect? I don't understand how you can just remove parts of history?

He isn’t trying to remove parts of history, the plaintiff is trying to make it extremely difficult to find information about parts of history.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The internet is a dangerous place. Try Googling your name and/or your email address. You’ll be surprised what comes up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Can google the court really ask google to delete it? This is akin to asking news agencies to delete their archives because the person was later found innocent. It doesn't change the reporting of the information

0 ( +0 / -0 )

