crime

Ex-trade ministry bureaucrat gets 10 years for raping drugged women

TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced a former trade ministry career bureaucrat to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting six women after drugging them with sleeping pills.

Dai Sato, 34, raped or groped the women at Tokyo hotels or restaurants after spiking their drinks between July and December 2022, according to the ruling.

"They were dangerous and nefarious crimes that neglected victims' dignity," Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said in handing down the ruling. "There are no extenuating circumstances as they were selfish crimes."

Prosecutors had asked for 13 years in prison.

The ruling also reflected the fact that Sato had reached settlements with three of the victims, the judge said.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry dismissed Sato in May last year after he admitted to some of the charges.

