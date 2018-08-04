Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese exec pleads guilty to raping colleague in New York hotel

2 Comments
NEW YORK

A Japanese technology executive is expected to face 7½ years in prison after pleading guilty to charges he drugged and raped a co-worker in his Times Square hotel room.

A New York City judge this week rejected prosecutors' demands that Masakatsu Yukitoshi be put away for a decade after pleading guilty Wednesday to rape and other charges.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Yukitoshi committed the assault last November after inviting the woman to his room under the guise of preparing for a work meeting.

They say he gave the 36-year-old woman a glass of orange juice laced with a powerful sleep aid that caused her to lose consciousness.

Police arrested Yukitoshi at Kennedy Airport on a plane bound for Los Angeles. They say he quickly confessed.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
He is going to be singing a few notes higher after he gets out of prison in the US!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They can't put him away for 7 1/2 years, he'll overstay his visa. Although, I'm happy he is getting such a harsh sentence, I wonder what he'd have gotten if prosecuted in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

