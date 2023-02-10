Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese Ferrari designer gets suspended term for speeding

2 Comments
YAMAGATA

A Japanese court on Friday sentenced renowned industrial designer Kiyoyuki Okuyama to a suspended prison term for speeding last October in northeastern Japan in a Ferrari sports car model whose design he created.

The Yamagata District Court gave Okuyama, 63, a prison term of four months, suspended for two years, for driving the Enzo Ferrari at a speed of 128 kilometers per hour, 88 kph over the speed limit, on a scenic mountain road in Yamagata Prefecture at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct 1.

Prosecutors had demanded four months in prison.

Okuyama admitted to speeding, saying he wanted to expose the engine to fast-moving air to cool it down, according to his lawyer.

"The degree of speeding was considerable and was extremely dangerous," said Judge Osamu Imai in handing down the ruling, adding that the term was suspended because Okuyama admitted to the charge.

Okuyama told reporters, "I will make sure this will never happen again and will contribute to society. I am very sorry."

Along with the Enzo Ferrari, Okuyama is known for designing the E7 bullet train series and the luxury sleeper train Train Suite Shiki-Shima.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Not sure which is more ridiculous, the overcompensating 63 year-old aging disgracefully, or the 40 km/h speed limit of this "safety" nanny state.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very difficult not to speed with a car like that!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Okuyama admitted to speeding, saying he wanted to expose the engine to fast-moving air to cool it down, according to his lawyer

Thats why they have test tracks you reckless idiot! I used to use the higashi-Kanto freeway often to go up to Kashima. Many times I had groups of sports cars (probably clubs) fly past me weaving in and out of traffic at speeds around 200kph. It would only take one slight error and people start to die. Just because they have the money to buy these cars does not mean they are above the law. This guy should have done fine in jail. He should also have had his license suspended for at least two years.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

