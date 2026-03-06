Japanese film director given 8-year prison term for sexual assaults

A Japanese film director was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for sexually assaulting two female actors.

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Hideo Sakaki, 55, used his position as a director to coerce the women, then in their 20s, into engaging in sexual acts with him in March 2015 and between July and September 2016. Prosecutors had sought 10 years in prison.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Shoji Miyata said the defendant disregarded the victims' human dignity and inflicted unimaginable mental and physical pain, adding, "The defendant's sense of moral standards is dulled."

Sakaki had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in August 2024, with his defense counsel arguing that the women's testimonies may have been influenced by the investigative authorities and were thus unreliable.

However, the judge said their testimonies were trustworthy, stating there were no inconsistencies in how they reported the crime.

© KYODO