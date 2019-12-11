Former defense minister shot near home in Iwate

A former Japanese defense chief has been shot in the leg near his home in Iwate Prefecture, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing police sources.
Tokuichiro Tamazawa, who is 81 years old, served as director general of the Defense Agency (which became the Defense Ministry in 2007) in the government of Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. His injuries are not life-threatening, Sankei said.
Hisashi Takahashi, an 82-year-old farmer, turned himself in, Kyodo News reported. He was quoted by police as saying he "had a grudge" against Tamazawa over an election and financial trouble.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
oldman_13
Wait, I thought guns were tightly controlled in Japan.
Chip Star
This dispels the myth that you know everything about Japan. Just because something is tightly controlled doesn’t mean people cannot possess that item. Logic failure.
Firearms are tightly controlled in Japan; however, with the proper training and permits people are allowed to own firearms for hunting and target shooting.