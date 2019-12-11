Former defense minister shot near home in Iwate

A former Japanese defense chief has been shot in the leg near his home in Iwate Prefecture, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing police sources.

Tokuichiro Tamazawa, who is 81 years old, served as director general of the Defense Agency (which became the Defense Ministry in 2007) in the government of Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. His injuries are not life-threatening, Sankei said.

Hisashi Takahashi, an 82-year-old farmer, turned himself in, Kyodo News reported. He was quoted by police as saying he "had a grudge" against Tamazawa over an election and financial trouble.

